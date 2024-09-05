Partnership action plans in line with AU Agenda 2063: S. African president

Xinhua) 19:42, September 05, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the FOCAC opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 10 partnership action plans proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) are all in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the summit, Xi said that China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.

The 10 partnership action plans will cover the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, health, agriculture and livelihood, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, green development, and common security, Xi said.

He proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

He also proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.

Ramaphosa welcomed those proposals, saying that they show the great importance that China attaches to its relationship with Africa and with African countries at large.

"This summit reflects our shared desire for modernization, development and progress on the African continent," said Ramaphosa.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)