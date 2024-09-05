Xi meets Namibian president

Xinhua) 18:50, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi spoke highly of Mbumba's active contribution to the success of the summit.

China is willing to work with Namibia and other African countries to fully implement the outcomes of the summit, promote common development and prosperity, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, he said.

