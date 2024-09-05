Interview: China a reliable partner for Africa's development: Rwandan president

September 05, 2024

KIGALI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has proven to be a reliable friend and partner, supporting Africa's development without imposing its will, said Rwandan President Paul Kagame ahead of his attendance of the ongoing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing.

He made the remarks in a recent written interview with Xinhua. The following is the written interview.

Question: Over the past 20 years and more, under your leadership, Rwanda's GDP has grown at an average rate of nearly 8 percent, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and even globally. What has enabled Rwanda to achieve such remarkable economic growth?

Answer: Rwanda's economic growth over the past two decades is the result of a combination of factors, including leadership, a strong commitment to good governance, and a focus on inclusive development. We have prioritized creating a stable and secure environment, investing in human capital, and fostering a business-friendly climate.

Additionally, our emphasis on homegrown solutions, such as promoting unity and reconciliation, has allowed us to build a strong social fabric that supports sustainable development.

Question: Both Rwanda and China have achieved miraculous development under extremely challenging circumstances. What similarities do you see between the two countries in terms of national governance? Which places in China have you visited, and what are your deepest impressions of China's modernization?

Answer: Rwanda and China share a history of overcoming immense challenges to achieve significant progress. Both countries have shown resilience, determination, and a commitment to self-reliance.

In terms of governance, we both prioritize long-term planning, social stability, and the well-being of our citizens.

We have visited several places in China: Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing, among others, and what impresses me most is the scale of development and modernization, particularly in infrastructure and technology, which serves as an inspiration for Rwanda's own development journey.

Question: How do you evaluate the achievements in the development of bilateral relations over the past 50 years? Especially in areas including poverty reduction, economy and trade, agriculture, green development, and digitalization, what results have been achieved?

Answer: We have deepened our cooperation with China across various fields, including trade, agriculture, green development, and digitalization. China has become one of Rwanda's largest trading partners, and our collaboration has led to tangible results, especially in poverty reduction and infrastructure development.

Question: In recent years, the two countries have carried out fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. How do you evaluate the role of this cooperation in promoting sustainable development and improving livelihoods in both countries? In your opinion, in which areas can the two countries further explore the potential for cooperation in the future?

Answer: The Belt and Road Initiative has played a crucial role in enhancing Rwanda's infrastructure and promoting sustainable development. Projects like roads in different corners of our country and in the city of Kigali, IPRC North in Musanze, and the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant have had a direct impact on improving livelihoods and supporting economic growth.

Looking forward, we see potential for further cooperation in areas such as digital economy, renewable energy, and agricultural modernization.

Question: Rwanda is known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills" with beautiful scenery and rich tourism resources. However, the number of tourists from China is still relatively low. You have mentioned on various occasions that Chinese are welcome to work, live, and travel in Rwanda. How do you think the governments and media of the two countries can better promote Rwanda?

Answer: Rwanda has much to offer in terms of tourism, and we are keen to welcome more Chinese tourists. To enhance mutual understanding and awareness, both governments and media can play a pivotal role. We should promote cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and tourism initiatives. By highlighting the beauty of Rwanda and the hospitality of its people, we can attract more visitors from China, thereby strengthening our bilateral cultural ties.

Question: You have visited China multiple times and attended the 2006 and 2018 Beijing summits of the FOCAC in your capacity as president of Rwanda. In 2018, you mentioned at the forum that "The expanded cooperation framework presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping fully reflects our common understanding of the future of our community." Six years have passed; has the envisioned cooperation met your expectations?

Answer: The FOCAC has been a key platform for deepening the partnership between China and Africa. The expanded cooperation framework presented by President Xi in 2018 has indeed met our expectations, particularly in areas like infrastructure development and digital connectivity.

Chinese tourists and entrepreneurs can now travel to Rwanda and receive visas upon arrival. As for this year's summit, we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation, especially in new and emerging fields, ensuring that our partnership continues to benefit both China and Africa.

Question: Rwanda and China have both suffered significant disasters in history due to the interference of Western countries in our internal affairs. Even today, some Western countries still attempt to undermine China-Africa cooperation by fabricating false narratives such as "debt traps" and "new colonialism." What is your assessment of these claims? From your point of view, how should countries approach and cooperate with Africa?

Answer: The claims of "debt traps" and "new colonialism" are often unfounded and reflect a misunderstanding of the nature of China-Africa cooperation. Rwanda, like many other African countries, values its partnership with China, which is based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Rather than being dictated by external narratives, we believe in evaluating partnerships based on their actual outcomes. Our approach to cooperation is one that emphasizes sovereignty, self-reliance, and the pursuit of win-win outcomes.

Question: In March 2013, shortly after President Xi took office as Chinese president, he visited Africa and for the first time put forward to the world a policy of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, and pursuing the greater good and shared interests. He vowed that China and Africa would always be reliable friends and sincere partners. How do you comment on China's concepts regarding developing relations with Africa?

Answer: China's approach to Africa, characterized by sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, resonates strongly with Rwanda's values. Rwanda had the honor to host President Xi in 2018 when I was Chair of the African Union Commission. This commitment speaks to the vigor and reliability of our relations. China has proven to be a reliable friend and partner, supporting Africa's development without imposing its will. This model of cooperation is one that we deeply appreciate and seek to continue.

Question: Currently, the voices of the Global South are becoming louder and louder on the international stage. The Chinese side emphasizes that China has always been a member of the "Global South" and will always belong to developing countries. China's vote in the United Nations will always belong to developing countries. How do you think China and Africa should strengthen unity and cooperation on the multilateral stage in the future?

Answer: As the voices of the Global South grow stronger on the international stage, it is essential for China and Africa to continue to strengthen their unity and cooperation.

China's commitment to being a member of the Global South and aligning its interests with those of developing countries is commendable. Together, we can work to ensure that our collective voice is heard in multilateral forums, advocating for a more just and equitable global order.

Question: Have you been following "Chinese modernization"? Do you think China's development model can provide some inspiration for Rwanda? What are the challenges that Rwanda faces in localizing Chinese experiences?

Answer: The Chinese-style modernization is indeed something we observe with great interest. China's model of development, characterized by long-term planning, strong state involvement, and an emphasis on infrastructure and technology, offers inspiration for Rwanda. However, the challenge for Rwanda is to adapt these experiences to our unique context. Localization of Chinese experiences requires careful consideration of our cultural, social, and economic realities. Nonetheless, the principles of self-reliance, innovation, and strategic planning that underpin China's success are universally applicable and can guide Rwanda's development trajectory.

Question: This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi. Looking back on this tragic event, do you think the different ethnic groups within Rwanda have achieved reconciliation today? In the future, what measures will your government take to further heal ethnic conflicts, ensure national stability, and promote ethnic unity?

Answer: The 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is a solemn reminder of the darkest chapter in our history. My feelings are those of deep sorrow for the lives lost, but also immense pride in the resilience of the Rwandan people who have chosen the path of reconciliation and unity.

Today, Rwanda has made significant progress in healing ethnic divisions through inclusive policies, justice, and promoting national identity over ethnic identity.

Moving forward, we will continue to focus on building a cohesive society where all Rwandans feel valued and secure, ensuring that our nation remains stable and united.

Question: What is your vision for the development of Rwanda in the next ten years? On the global and African stage, what role do you hope Rwanda will play?

Answer: In the next ten years, I envision Rwanda becoming a middle-income country, with a diversified economy driven by innovation, technology, and high-value sectors.

On the global and African stage, Rwanda aspires to be a leader in peacekeeping, environmental sustainability, and regional integration. Rwanda will continue to play a constructive role in African development, contributing to the continent's progress and standing as a strong advocate for African interests in international forums.

