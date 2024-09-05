Chinese, Ghanaian presidents announce elevation of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 20:12, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met on Thursday and announced the elevation of China-Ghana ties to a strategic partnership.

Akufo-Addo is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi said China is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Ghana and to continue providing assistance to the best of its ability to Ghana.

China stands ready to expand cooperation with Ghana in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, energy, mineral resources and infrastructure, and hopes that Ghana will continue to offer relevant support and facilitation to Chinese enterprises and citizens, he said.

China supports Ghana in its work as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term, and is ready to enhance strategic coordination with Ghana on international and regional issues, Xi said.

Noting that China has been Ghana's most trustworthy friend and partner for over 60 years, Akufo-Addo said Ghana hopes to further expand cooperation with China in the fields of electricity, mineral resources and new energy, and is willing to provide facilitation for Chinese enterprises.

Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation for President Xi's proposal of 10 partnership actions to jointly advance modernization with Africa at the summit, saying that Ghana is willing to work actively with China to implement these actions.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)