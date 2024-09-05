Xi says China to work with UN for Africa's peace, development

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China is ready to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) for Africa's peace, stability, development and revitalization.

Xi made the remarks when he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China places great importance on developing its relations with Africa, and its cooperation with Africa serves no selfish interests, Xi said.

"I proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, with the hope that people across the world, including those in Africa, can enjoy a better life," he said.

Xi expressed appreciation for the UN's consistent focus on Africa.

China's modernization will create more opportunities for countries around the world and provide fresh momentum for maintaining global peace and promoting shared development, Xi said.

He emphasized that practicing genuine multilateralism and supporting the UN's core role in international affairs has always been a principle of China's diplomacy, and this will remain unchanged.

The UN's key role has become more prominent as international situations have grown increasingly complex and turbulent, Xi added, urging the UN to be more proactive.

China will continue to actively engage in the UN's efforts across various sectors, and support the UN in holding the UN Summit of the Future, pushing for global financial system reforms, and strengthening artificial intelligence governance, Xi said.

Historically, Africa was a major victim of colonialism, Guterres said, adding that China's cooperation with Africa has helped address the historical injustices inflicted on the continent and assisted it in attaining peace and development.

The UN is ready to enhance its collaboration with China to resist actions that stoke division and undermine shared progress, while practicing multilateralism, working toward fairer and more equitable global governance, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Guterres said.

