Kenya seeks to expand partnership with Huawei to boost technology adoption

Xinhua) 09:52, August 13, 2024

NAIROBI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Kenya is seeking to expand its partnership with Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei to boost technology adoption in the country, a government official said on Monday.

"We are in the process of expanding partnership with Chinese firms such as Huawei through leveraging on their technology and infrastructure to improve the skill sets of Kenya," Tonny Omwansa, chief executive officer of the state-owned Kenya National Innovation Agency, said on the sidelines of a forum on Kenya's 10-year innovation masterplan.

Omwansa told Xinhua in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that Huawei has been progressive in supporting the uptake of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, among Kenyan students.

He added that Kenya is also partnering with the Chinese company to develop policies to accelerate the expansion of the digital economy due to its vast experience in technology.

Adam Lane, director for government affairs at Huawei Kenya, said the Chinese firm is also supporting local innovators in developing solutions to enable individuals with special needs to overcome their disabilities.

Lane added that students are being trained to use Huawei Cloud to develop software to diagnose and treat individuals with various health conditions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)