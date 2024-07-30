Huawei emphasizes on cloud-first strategy for South Asia's digital development

Xinhua) 10:40, July 30, 2024

DHAKA, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Huawei South Asia has emphasized on a cloud-first strategy to bolster the region's digital development.

The Huawei Cloud Summit South Asia 2024, held recently in Dhaka, featured business leaders, leading innovators, cloud service customers, and partners who engaged with the attendees by sharing their views on global and regional cloud technology trends and success stories.

The event offered an opportunity to gain insights into the headway of new technologies like Cloud, AI, and Big Data in the Industry 4.0 era and their digital benefits for Bangladesh and the South Asian region.

It also focused on cultivating a smarter cloud ecosystem and explored gateways for new strategies and plans to capitalize on intelligence-driven economic opportunities.

"The summit highlighted the immense potential and opportunities that cloud technology brings to the region," said Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei South Asia Region and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh. "We intend to create a robust cloud ecosystem that supports businesses, enhances efficiency, and fosters innovation."

He said that with the government's support, adopting a cloud-first strategy is essential to accelerate Bangladesh's growth and innovation.

Zeng Xingyun, president of Huawei Cloud APAC, said Huawei cloud provides customers with more than 240 cloud services, 210 solutions, and 12,000 partner applications, and continues to release new popular cloud services.

As Huawei intends to provide Technology as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, and Expertise as a Service, local support played a key role, he added.

"Smart Bangladesh is not only a vision of Bangladesh to develop digital economy, but also the key driving force for the country's modernization," Song Yang, counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said in a video message at the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)