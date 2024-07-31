Feature: Kenyan female techie leverages Huawei's mentorship to break glass ceiling

Xinhua) 09:41, July 31, 2024

NAIROBI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- At 25, Sylvia Jebet from Kenya attributes her plunge into the technology space, where she is currently thriving, to sheer grit, determination, and some inspiration from a diverse cast of mentors.

Born and raised in Nakuru County, about 160 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Jebet aspired to become a teacher during her childhood. Still, in a strange twist of fate, she fell in love with computers as a young adult.

In 2017, Jebet joined one of the leading public universities in Kenya, where she pursued a major in telecommunication and information engineering. Upon graduating in 2023, she was raring to venture into a male-dominated career.

Excited by the prospect of developing her digital skills and gaining global exposure, she applied for the mentorship program sponsored by Chinese technology giant Huawei and, to her surprise, won a slot after a rigorous vetting process.

"Being chosen as a participant felt like a significant milestone in my academic and career journey," Jebet said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday, reaffirming her passion for digital competence and ability to solve complex challenges.

The Huawei Seeds for the Future Program, launched in 2008, is the firm's global Corporate Social Responsibility flagship project. It aims to enhance the digital skills of the youth through training, mentorship, and peer learning.

In Kenya, Huawei has partnered with state agencies and academic institutions to develop local information and communications technology (ICT) talent, enhance knowledge sharing, and ensure a robust innovation ecosystem to benefit youth through the program.

When she was shortlisted for the 2020 cohort, Jebet and her peers underwent virtual training and assessment, studied and tackled projects, and took a virtual tour of Huawei University.

The Huawei Seeds for the Future Program unleashed a transformative impact on Jebet amid in-depth training on emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. Conducted by industry experts with hands-on expertise, these training sessions refined her digital and interpersonal skills, which are critical to securing a place in the workplace of the future.

Together with three other students from Kenya, Jebet had the opportunity to participate in a one-week immersion into digital technology skills during the MWC Shanghai 2024 in June.

She said representing the Huawei Seeds for the Future Program Alumni in China for one week was a rewarding experience that elevated her technical prowess and ability to interact with people from diverse cultures.

"The program was a transformative experience, packed with learning and growth opportunities. Visiting Huawei's headquarters in China was an eye-opener," Jebet said. "I witnessed the latest innovations and interacted with professionals who are at the forefront of technological advancements. This exposure has given me valuable insights into the global ICT landscape and the practical applications of the technologies I was learning about."

As part of the program, Jebet immersed herself in studying Chinese culture, history, and language, which boosted her ability to be open-minded and communicate in a cross-cultural environment.

She vowed to use the skills she gained at the Huawei mentorship program to promote innovations that solve real-world challenges and make a positive impact in her community.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)