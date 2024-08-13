China's robust express delivery indicates booming consumer market

Xinhua) 14:27, August 13, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector surpassed the 100-billion-parcel mark this year much faster than the previous year, reflecting a booming consumer market and sustained economic vitality.

The milestone was reached on Tuesday, 71 days earlier than in 2023, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB). This equates to an average of 71.43 packages per person in China, or 5,144 packages delivered every second.

The express delivery sector has become a key indicator of the country's economic health. Amid a steady economic recovery, the industry has set new records across three main metrics.

The highest single-day delivery volume exceeded 580 million parcels, and the average monthly volume surpassed 13 billion parcels. The sector's monthly revenue topped 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars).

China boasts a highly efficient logistics network that reaches even the most remote areas, with 234,000 delivery points nationwide and over 95 percent of villages covered by express delivery services. This summer, the system enabled next-day delivery of seasonal fruits from distant regions.

Technological innovation has further boosted delivery efficiency. In some cities, drones can deliver packages in about 10 minutes, while autonomous delivery vehicles have also significantly reduced delivery time.

Going forward, the SPB plans to enhance logistics hubs in urban clusters, improve rural logistics systems and expand international delivery services, as well as integrate the delivery chain with advanced manufacturing.

China has led the world in express delivery volume for 10 consecutive years.

