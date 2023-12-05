China's express delivery volume hits 120 bln this year

Xinhua) 10:10, December 05, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has handled its 120 billionth express mail this year, setting a new record for its annual express delivery volume, official data showed Tuesday.

The historic parcel consisted of flowers sent from Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 6:26 p.m. Monday, according to the State Post Bureau. The parcel was swiftly loaded onto a high-speed train and is anticipated to reach its buyer in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday afternoon.

China's express delivery has witnessed booming growth this year as steady economic recovery, in particular a consumption bounce-back, has boosted logistics demand.

The monthly express delivery volume has consistently been above 10 billion parcels since March, with an average business income over 90 billion yuan (12.65 billion U.S. dollars). In the peak season, which starts in November, the sector continued the robust trend driven by the annual "Double 11" online shopping spree. During this period, daily deliveries have exceeded 430 million.

The new annual record demonstrated a vibrant express delivery market of higher quality, a warming domestic consumer market, and a stable and upward economy, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)