China's parcel volume surpassed 100 bln threshold earlier this year

Xinhua) 15:24, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 billion parcels 39 days earlier than in 2022. This milestone has come amid the ongoing expansion of the courier business, according to the State Post Bureau.

Since March, the single-month parcel volume has exceeded 10 billion, and the monthly business income of the sector has topped 90 billion yuan (about 12.54 billion U.S. dollars), according to the bureau.

The courier market is seeing accelerated growth in the central and western regions of the country, with improving industry-wide infrastructure and the promotion of digitalization, automation and unmanned technology, said Xu Liangfeng, an official with the bureau.

Two-way flows of parcels in and out of rural areas have also picked up speed, as more farm products are being sold throughout China via the express delivery network, Xu added.

