China's courier sector hits delivery milestone faster in 2023
(Xinhua) 15:13, May 05, 2023
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 40 billion parcels this year on Thursday, according to the State Post Bureau.
The country's courier companies hit the 40-billion-parcel mark 24 days earlier than last year, the bureau said.
It has sent a positive signal that the country's consumer confidence is increasing and the economy is continuing to improve, said Lin Hu, an official with the bureau.
With the implementation of a series of policies to promote consumption and smooth circulation, the courier sector has been closely integrated with local distinctive industries, further strengthening its role in serving production, promoting consumption and facilitating circulation.
