Home>>
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 2023
(Xinhua) 13:06, January 22, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery industry saw a robust expansion in 2023, driven by a surge in demand as the economic recovery gained further momentum, data from the State Post Bureau (SPB) showed.
Express courier firms nationwide handled 132.07 billion parcels in 2023, up 19.4 percent compared to the previous year. This figure has ranked first in the world for 10 consecutive years, according to the SPB.
The sector raked in total revenue of 1,207.4 billion yuan (about 169.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 14.3 percent year on year, according to the postal bureau.
In last December alone, China's courier sector witnessed strong expansion, with 13.26 billion deliveries and 118.88 billion yuan in business revenue.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's express delivery volume hits 120 bln this year
- China's express delivery sector maintains rapid growth in January-October
- China's express delivery volume reaches record high in "Double 11" shopping spree
- China's express delivery sector registers expansion in October
- China's air cargo industry highlights resilience, dynamics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.