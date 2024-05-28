China's express delivery sector logs robust growth in January-April

Xinhua) 09:29, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue during the first four months of the year, amid a consumption boom in the country, official data shows.

Express delivery firms nationwide handled 50.81 billion parcels during the period, with that figure soaring 24.5 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

China's courier companies have handled 50 billion parcels this year as of April 29, hitting the milestone figure 32 days quicker than in 2023, earlier bureau data shows.

The sector also raked in a total operating revenue of 421.13 billion yuan (about 59.24 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 16.9 percent from the same period last year.

In the first four months of the year, northwestern Gansu Province led the growth in courier business volume among the country's provincial-level regions, reporting a year-on-year surge of 54.6 percent. It was followed by Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Jiangxi Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)