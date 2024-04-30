China's courier sector sees surge in parcel handling

Xinhua) 13:50, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector has witnessed a surge in its delivery volume this year, signaling a booming consumer market, the State Post Bureau said on Tuesday.

The country's courier companies have handled 50 billion parcels as of April 29, a milestone mark achieved 32 days quicker than in 2023, according to the bureau.

The surge demonstrates the continued recovery momentum of the Chinese economy, the bureau said, highlighting the vital role of the courier sector in facilitating the flow of farm produce and balancing regional development.

Over 100 million parcels flow in and out of the rural areas each day, thanks to the courier companies' continued efforts to innovate service modes, expand investments in cold chain, and optimize transportation routes, the bureau said.

Since the beginning of this year, the sector has also actively explored ways to develop new quality productive forces by promoting industrial innovation and accelerating the application of unmanned warehouses, unmanned vehicles, drones and other equipment to improve business efficiency, according to the bureau.

