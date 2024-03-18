China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector expanded significantly during the January-February period, making a good start to 2024, according to an industry index released by the State Post Bureau.

The express delivery development index was 329.6 in the first two months of 2024, up 26.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the bureau.

The sub-index for development scale increased 29.8 percent year on year to 407.1, partly due to the high delivery demand during the Spring Festival holiday. The sub-index for service quality grew 39.4 percent from a year earlier, and the sub-index for development capacity increased 7.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

