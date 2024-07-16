China's express delivery sector logs robust growth in H1

Xinhua) 08:49, July 16, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue during the first half of the year (H1), official data showed.

Express delivery firms nationwide handled 80.16 billion parcels during the period, with that figure soaring 23.1 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

The sector also raked in a total operating revenue of 653 billion yuan (about 91.57 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 15.1 percent over the same period last year.

In June alone, the sector handled 14.57 billion parcels, marking a 17.7-percent growth year on year.

China's postal industry handled 89.42 billion parcels during the period, which was 20.5 percent higher than a year ago, data showed.

Since the initiation of large-scale equipment renewal and trade-in initiatives, courier companies have accelerated the elimination of old sorting and security check equipment, increased the proportion of new energy vehicles, and promoted equipment upgrades that are intelligent and low-carbon, the bureau said earlier.

