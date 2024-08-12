Olympics | China achieves best overseas performance at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 10:04, August 12, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic delegation at Paris 2024 achieved its best overseas performance since it comprehensively participated in a Summer Olympics abroad in 1984, said Zhou Jinqiang, deputy head of the delegation at a press conference held on Sunday.

China's sports delegation, consisting of 404 athletes competing in 232 events across 30 sports, clinched 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. The haul of gold medals surpassed the 39 golds won at the London Olympics, and a total of 60 athletes claimed golds, marking a new record for overseas Olympic participation, Zhou said.

"If there's one word to summarize the performance, it's 'breakthrough'," Zhou declared, highlighting that China had participated in more events, and won more gold medals after more intense competitions from a greater variety of events.

Zhou said that China's six traditional strongholds, including diving, table tennis and weightlifting, amassed 27 gold medals, accounting for 67.5 percent of the total and showcasing the nation's long-term efforts in scientific training.

He also recognized the rapid progress and huge potential seen in some sports in which China is a late starter, saying that the success could be attributed to club-based and market-oriented training approaches that identify and nurture young talents through targeted and personalized programs.

