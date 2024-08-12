Scenery of Great Wall shrouded in clouds in Hebei

Xinhua) 09:11, August 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a section of the Great Wall shrouded in clouds in Xinglong County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

