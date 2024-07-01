Scenery of Jinshanling section of Great Wall shrouded in clouds in Hebei

Xinhua) 09:38, July 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall shrouded in clouds after the rain in Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall shrouded in clouds after the rain in Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

