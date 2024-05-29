Home>>
Clouds blanket Jinshanling section of Great Wall
(People's Daily App) 16:18, May 29, 2024
A spectacular sea of clouds hovered over the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Hebei Province on Sunday. Summer has arrived at this ancient architectural marvel, with greenery covering the surrounding area.
