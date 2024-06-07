Robot explores the Great Wall

(People's Daily App) 15:08, June 07, 2024

The Great Wall was recently greeted by an unprecedented visitor. The humanoid robot walked the ancient wall, waved and performed other movements, showcasing its adaptability to complex outdoor environments. Its advanced perceptive reinforcement learning algorithms help the robot to recognize complex road conditions and adjust its stance and gait in a timely manner, according to Robot Era, the robot's developer.

