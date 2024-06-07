Home>>
Robot explores the Great Wall
(People's Daily App) 15:08, June 07, 2024
The Great Wall was recently greeted by an unprecedented visitor. The humanoid robot walked the ancient wall, waved and performed other movements, showcasing its adaptability to complex outdoor environments. Its advanced perceptive reinforcement learning algorithms help the robot to recognize complex road conditions and adjust its stance and gait in a timely manner, according to Robot Era, the robot's developer.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young people join robotics industry to boost its high-quality development
- Digital technologies contribute to Great Wall conservation, studies
- China sees accelerated application of humanoid robots
- Clouds blanket Jinshanling section of Great Wall
- Robot fuels hydrogen-powered trains
- Automatic hydrogen-filling robot operational in China's Inner Mongolia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.