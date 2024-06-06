Young people join robotics industry to boost its high-quality development

Xinhua) 16:47, June 06, 2024

Peng Kai, an industrial mobile robot engineer and a project director, works at the robot debugging workshop of Hunan CIZON Robot Co., Ltd. in Changsha, China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Robotics engineers Zhu Hanlin (L) and Mo An debug a humanoid robot at Chinese AI company iFLYTEK in Hefei, China's Anhui Province, May 29, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Ji Chao, chief scientist of Chinese AI company iFLYTEK, introduces a humanoid robot developed by his team at a park in Hefei, China's Anhui Province, May 28, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Peng Kai (L), an industrial mobile robot engineer and a project director, debugs a heavy-load forklift robot with his colleague at the workshop of Hunan CIZON Robot Co., Ltd. in Changsha, China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Peng Kai, an industrial mobile robot engineer and a project director, poses for a photo at the robot debugging workshop of Hunan CIZON Robot Co., Ltd. in Changsha, China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Zhu Hanlin, a robotics engineer of Chinese AI company iFLYTEK, debugs a humanoid robot at a park in Hefei, China's Anhui Province, May 28, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member upgrades the software system for a product at Wuhan Cobot Technology Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Algorithm engineer Guo Shengwei upgrades the software system for a product at Wuhan Cobot Technology Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Ji Chao (2nd R), chief scientist of Chinese AI company iFLYTEK, debugs a humanoid robot with his colleagues in Hefei, China's Anhui Province, May 28, 2024. The product localization of core components and the increase of innovative enterprises has injected new impetus into China's robotics industry. In central region of the country, there are a growing number of young people joining the robotics industry to boost its high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

