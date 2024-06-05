Home>>
Automatic hydrogen-filling robot operational in China's Inner Mongolia
(Xinhua) 09:31, June 05, 2024
HOHHOT, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A low temperature resistant automatic hydrogen-filling robot has entered operation at Batuta heavy haul railway hydrogen refueling station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
It can realize all-weather hydrogen filling at a minimum of minus 25 degrees Celsius, with a maximum hydrogen flow of 7.2 kg per minute. At its fastest, a hydrogen-powered locomotive can be filled up in 30 minutes and run continuously for 8 hours.
Zhang Kai, a technician at the station, said the robot can not only improve hydrogen-filling efficiency but also effectively reduce personnel misoperation, thus reducing safety risks and operating costs.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
