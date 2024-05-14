Students from Harbin Institute of Technology showcase tech marvels in Heilongjiang
A team member displays an immersive micro-gravity experience system during an exhibition showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship achievements among college students from the Harbin Institute of Technology on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A robot is displayed during an exhibition showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship achievements among college students from the Harbin Institute of Technology on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Exhibitors shows a smart car model during an exhibition showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship achievements among college students from the Harbin Institute of Technology on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A child experiences a robot competition during an exhibition showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship achievements among college students from the Harbin Institute of Technology on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Children operate robots during an exhibition showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship achievements among college students from the Harbin Institute of Technology on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
