Domestic comedy "Successor" stays on top of China's box office chart

Xinhua) 11:27, August 09, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy "Successor" stayed atop the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland with a daily earning of 29.75 million yuan (about 4.16 million U.S. dollars) on Thursday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by domestic historical drama "Decoded," which raked in 15.09 million yuan on the day.

Coming in third was American action movie "Deadpool &Wolverine," grossing about 8.75 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Thursday stood at around 72.9 million yuan.

