China has positive, open attitude to enhancing exchange, cooperation with U.K.: Chinese foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:34, August 08, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has always taken a positive and open attitude toward enhancing exchange and cooperation with the United Kingdom, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the comment when asked to confirm whether British Foreign Secretary David Lammy was considering a visit to China.

Not long ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lammy in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, Mao noted.

China and the U.K. are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global economies, she said, adding that increasingly stable, mutually beneficial bilateral ties between China and the U.K. serve the fundamental interests of both peoples, help both countries respond better to global challenges together, and contribute to world peace and global development.

China hopes to work with the U.K. to make new progress in bilateral relations based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and to bring improved benefits to the two countries and the world, the spokesperson said.

