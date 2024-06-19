'Touching the Greater Bay Area' China-UK cultural exchange program kicks off in Guangdong

Two British students, Yara Alamin (left) and Matt Smith, take photos with the Canton Tower, a landmark in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June, 17, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"Touching the Greater Bay Area," a cultural exchange program co-launched by Guangdong Radio and Television and People's Daily Online (UK), has officially commenced in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The program will see 10 British university students visit Guangdong in batches to explore the Greater Bay Area's rich heritage and vibrant culture.

In the first group, Yara Alamin and Matt Smith from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) arrive in Guangzhou, where they are joined by Li Changyu, a student from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. The three students embark on an immersive experience, exploring the diverse culinary traditions and folk customs that define the region.

Three students learn the painting skills of dragon boat culture in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Three students learn how to make a dragon boat banquet in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

British student Matt Smith catches an eel at an aquatic products company in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, June 16, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

