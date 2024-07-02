UK shadow foreign secretary vows to pursue consistency, engagement with China
LONDON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary of the UK's Labour Party, said on Monday that the United Kingdom (UK) must consistently approach and engage with a country as important as China if Labour is elected on July 4.
At a briefing organized by the Foreign Press Association in London, Lammy told Xinhua reporter that Labour outlined "three Cs (Cooperate, Compete, and Challenge)" in its manifesto published last month.
"What sets Labour apart from the current government's policy towards China is its commitment to a consistent approach, despite areas where the UK must compete and face challenges, particularly related to national security," said Lammy.
Lammy also said that Labour would begin an audit of UK-China relations and seek more engagement with China at all levels of government, given the current government's lack of engagement with Chinese officials.
