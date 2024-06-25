Families of Lisbon Maru survivors visit Zhoushan, E China's Zhejiang

Descendants of the Lisbon Maru survivors scatter white petals into the sea. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

As the passenger ship made its way towards the islands of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province, Denise Wynne from the U.K. and other passengers solemnly scattered white petals into the sea, a Chinese ritual for mourning the dead. The petals were gently carried away by the rolling waves, evoking memories of 1942.

The Lisbon Maru was a Japanese cargo ship converted into an armed troop carrier. In 1942, it was carrying over 1,800 British prisoners of war from Hong Kong to Japan. As it passed near Zhoushan, a U.S. submarine struck it with a torpedo.

Fishermen from Dongji Island go out to sea in small boats to rescue British prisoners of war. (Photo courtesy of Hong Xiaomin)

At the critical moment, the prisoners of war jumped into the sea to escape. Braving Japanese gunfire, Chinese fishermen from Dongji Island sailed their fishing boats to come to their rescue. In the end, 384 British prisoners of war were saved.

Wynne's father, Dennis Morley, was the last survivor among the 384 rescued British prisoners of war and passed away three years ago.

After attending the premiere of the documentary "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) in Shanghai earlier this month, Wynne came to the part of the sea where the Lisbon Maru sank near Dongji Island to pay tribute to her father and meet friends from Zhoushan whom she had never met before.

Denise Wynne shows a picture of her father, Dennis Morley. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

"Without the kind-hearted fishermen who saved my father, I wouldn't be where I am today. Finally, my wish has come true," said Wynne. This was her first visit to China. Ever since her father passed away, she had always longed to come to Zhoushan to pay her respects.

Through regular communication between her father and the Chinese fishermen, Wynne formed a close bond with Wu Sizhen, organizer of commemorative activities for the Lisbon Maru incident. They frequently communicated across the ocean, sharing photos of their children as they grew up, and exchanging birthday and New Year gifts.

Denise Wynne and Wu Sizhen exchange gifts. (Photo/Chen Peipei)

"In your letter, you mentioned the arrival of your great-grandson, so I've brought a special gift for him - a set of traditional Chinese tiger-head hat and tiger-head shoes. May they bring him safety and success," Wu said as she presented the gift to Wynne.

In 2022, Wynne wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping in which she recalled the rescue with gratitude, expressing solid support for an ever-lasting friendship between the British and Chinese people.

In his reply to Wynne, Xi wrote that the touching story of heroic Chinese fishermen from Zhoushan coming to the rescue is "an important testimony" to China and the U.K. fighting shoulder to shoulder as allies against fascist aggression during World War II, and it is also a historical episode epitomizing the profound friendship forged between the peoples of the two countries. Xi said he knows this part of history well, as he mentioned it during his state visit to the U.K. in 2015. The Chinese President said he looks forward to more British friends contributing to China-U.K. relations.

Descendants of Lisbon Maru survivors watch a model of the Lisbon Maru inside the Lisbon Maru Rescue Event Memorial Hall on Dongji Island, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

An exhibition hall covering an area of nearly 200 square meters in the Dongji History and Culture Museum on Dongji Island keeps a record of the great rescue. Inside, visitors can see preserved items used by British prisoners of war on the Lisbon Maru.

Liang Yindi (first from left), a guide at the Lisbon Maru Exhibition Hall in the Dongji History and Culture Museum on Dongji Island, recounts the remarkable tale of the rescue to visitors. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

Over the years, various commemorative activities for the Lisbon Maru rescue have been held in China and the U.K., attracting an increasing number of participants.

Wu Xiaofei, the descendant of one of the fishermen involved in the rescue, invites the descendants of Lisbon Maru survivors to join in creating paintings. (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

Hand in hand, people sing the song “Auld Lang Syne.” (People's Daily Online/Wang Liwei)

