Chinese premier congratulates new British PM

Xinhua) 09:10, July 08, 2024

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Keir Starmer on assuming the position of Britain's Prime Minister.

Li said in the message that China and Britain are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the world's major economies, adding that strengthening coordination and cooperation between the two nations not only serves the interests of the two countries, but also is conducive to the unity of the international community in addressing global challenges.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to its relationship with Britain, and stands ready to work with the new British government to consolidate mutual political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, support the economic and social development of both countries, and jointly promote world peace, stability, and prosperity, said Li.

