China-UK cooperation serves interests of both countries and world: ambassador

Xinhua) 10:59, July 29, 2024

LONDON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China and the United Kingdom (UK) cooperating together serves the interests of both countries and the world, said Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang on Thursday.

Zheng made the remarks at a reception held by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army of China.

"The right approach to the bilateral relationship has always been to respect each other, strengthen engagement and cooperation, manage differences properly, and face challenges together," stressed the ambassador.

Noting that China attaches great importance to its relations with the UK, he added that the Chinese side is ready to work with the new British government for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Zheng said he hopes the two countries' militaries will increase dialogue and exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, avoid misjudgment, and always be a stabilizing factor in the overall China-UK relationship.

In her opening remarks, Defence Attache Major General Feng Min, who presided over the event, highlighted that China will continue to actively promote international security cooperation, work with other countries for regional security and stability, and jointly embrace peace and a bright future.

Air Vice-Marshal Mick Smeath from the British Ministry of Defence said that the military relationship is an important part of the China-UK overall relationship.

Recalling a fruitful talk held recently between the chiefs of the armed forces of the two sides, Smeath said those dialogues have been "exceptionally important." The UK and China will continue to enhance defense dialogue and communication, and work together to promote regional and global peace and stability.

"We will find common grounds," said Smeath, adding that "we will look to where we can create peace, stability and where we can work together to make this world a better place."

Nearly 200 guests, including officials from the UK government and parliament, defense attaches and members of the diplomatic corps in the UK attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)