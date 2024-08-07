China allocates more funds for disaster relief

Xinhua) 14:37, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities have allocated more funds to help seven regions cope with the aftermath of serious floods and geological disasters.

A total of 465 million yuan (about 65.14 million U.S. dollars) of funds, jointly earmarked by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used to support disaster relief efforts in Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hunan, Chongqing, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

The ministries urged local governments to properly resettle the affected people, minimize the disaster losses, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

China has stepped up its emergency response and disaster relief efforts in the current flood season. Funds, relief materials and rescue workers have been continuously sent to flood-hit regions.

The national observatory on Wednesday morning forecasted rainstorms in central regions of Shanxi and Henan and warned of high geological disaster risk in Gansu in the next 24 hours.

