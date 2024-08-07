China hopes social stability to be restored soon in Bangladesh: FM

Xinhua) 14:05, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that social stability will be restored soon in Bangladesh, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"China is following closely the developments in Bangladesh. As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country," said the spokesperson.

