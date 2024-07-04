Bangladeshi PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:58, July 04, 2024

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the People's Republic of Bangladesh will pay an official visit to China from July 8 to 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Thursday.

