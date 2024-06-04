Bangladesh eyes mutual benefit from FTA with China

DHAKA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshi State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has said Bangladesh is keen to ensure mutual benefits after signing of the China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement (CBFTA).

"We want to move ahead with the CBFTA. There is no doubt about it. We have to make sure that our partnership is mutually beneficial," he said.

The state minister was speaking at a seminar titled "China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement: A Mutually Beneficial and Win-Win Choice", organized by the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh on Sunday.

The state minister said that Bangladesh's priority is to increase employment opportunities and investment through the signing of the CBFTA.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen emphasized that the CBFTA serves as a guarantee for the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

Signing the CBFTA will bring significant benefits to Bangladesh. It is convinced that the early signing of the CBFTA will undoubtedly open a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, ushering in a new golden era of economic and trade cooperation between China and Bangladesh, Yao added.

