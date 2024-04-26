China, Bangladesh to conduct joint military training
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Bangladeshi armies will conduct a joint military training, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.
According to the consensus reached between the two sides, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training, according to the ministry.
This joint training, based on United Nations peacekeeping anti-terrorism operations, will involve both sides utilizing an integrated training approach. They will jointly organize exercises such as the rescue of hostages on buses and the clean-up of terrorist camps.
This marks the first joint training ever between the Chinese and Bangladeshi armies, the ministry said, noting that such activity is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two militaries and deepening practical exchanges and cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts discuss development experience of China, Bangladesh, calling for strengthening cooperation
- Center for China Studies of Dhaka University inaugurated
- Over 400 Bangladeshis visit China-constructed dredging project
- Chinese Vivo ignites creative dreams of Bangladeshi children with imaging technology
- Dhaka-based foreign diplomats visit Chinese-built mega underwater tunnel in Bangladesh
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.