China, Bangladesh to conduct joint military training

Xinhua) 10:13, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Bangladeshi armies will conduct a joint military training, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

According to the consensus reached between the two sides, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training, according to the ministry.

This joint training, based on United Nations peacekeeping anti-terrorism operations, will involve both sides utilizing an integrated training approach. They will jointly organize exercises such as the rescue of hostages on buses and the clean-up of terrorist camps.

This marks the first joint training ever between the Chinese and Bangladeshi armies, the ministry said, noting that such activity is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two militaries and deepening practical exchanges and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)