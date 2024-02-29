Dhaka-based foreign diplomats visit Chinese-built mega underwater tunnel in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:24, February 29, 2024

DHAKA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Dhaka-based foreign diplomats along with representatives of some international organizations have visited a Chinese-built mega underwater tunnel in southeastern Bangladesh.

Situated in Chattogram seaport city, approximately 242 km to the southeast of the capital Dhaka, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is the first of its kind in Bangladesh and South Asia, which has been put into use since last October.

Some 34 diplomats and representatives of international organizations visited the tunnel on Tuesday, accompanied by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

After the visit, the group left for Cox's Bazar through a newly built railway, the first to the country's largest sea beach town of Chattogram.

The railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar, one of the priority development projects of Bangladesh, was inaugurated in November last year to bolster connectivity and transportation infrastructure in the South Asian country.

The 103.5-km railway, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was partly built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Railway Group Limited (CREC).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)