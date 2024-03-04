Chinese Vivo ignites creative dreams of Bangladeshi children with imaging technology

Xinhua) 09:42, March 04, 2024

DHAKA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has officially launched its three-year-long corporate social responsibility (CSR) project "Capture the Future" in partnership with Bangladeshi SOS Children's Villages on Saturday.

The project will facilitate over 100 public imaging classes across six SOS Children's Villages nationwide, thereby supporting the development of all-round education for children in Bangladesh.

Over the following three years, Vivo will donate smartphones to the group as teaching tools for imaging courses.

Fatema Sultana, a local student who participated in the project, told Xinhua that she enjoyed taking photos because she can capture daily life via smartphone.

"This project is a great initiative," Md Enamul Haque, National Director of Bangladeshi SOS Children's Villages, told Xinhua, saying that it will inspire boys and girls in the technological field and broaden their horizons.

