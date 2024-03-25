Center for China Studies of Dhaka University inaugurated

Xinhua) 14:00, March 25, 2024

DHAKA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Center for China Studies of Dhaka University held a launching ceremony here Sunday, with more than 400 participants.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka and Vice Chairman of the Academic Board of the Center for China Studies A.S.M. Maksud Kamal, and President of Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and Chairman of the Academic Board of the Center for China Studies Chen Dongxiao attended the ceremony.

Delivering a speech, Yao said the center is of pioneering significance, which will further promote the academic circles of the two countries to strengthen mutual understanding, facilitate joint study and exploration of bilateral, regional, and global affairs, strengthen people-to-people ties, and amplify cultural exchange, thereby enhancing bilateral relations.

"In the future, it is expected that the center shall anchor itself in Bangladesh, adopt a South Asia-centric approach and have a global outlook. We envision the Center for China Studies as a bridge connecting China and Bangladesh, South Asia and the world, making substantive contributions to mutual understanding, cooperation, and peaceful development," the ambassador said.

Maksud said that the establishment of the Center for China Studies is not only an affirmation of the profound friendship between Bangladesh and China, but also an important milestone in the educational and academic exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

The center will provide a valuable platform for Bangladeshi scholars to gain an in-depth understanding of Chinese culture, history and society, which is of great significance for Bangladesh to realize "Smart Bangladesh" and "Vision 2041," he said.

"It is hoped that the Center could become an important base for promoting China study and international cooperation in South Asia and even globally," Maksud added.

For his part, Chen said that the core mission of the Center for China Studies is to promote economic and social cooperation and experience exchanges between China and Bangladesh.

"It is hoped that China and Bangladesh could make joint efforts to build the center into a high-level, high-standard and open platform for cultural and people-to-people exchanges," Chen said.

