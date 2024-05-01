Feature: Chinese language gains popularity in Bangladeshi universities

Xinhua) 14:04, May 01, 2024

Bangladeshi students perform during a celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 25, 2024. In celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day on April 20, a series of colorful cultural activities have allowed more young people to experience the charm of the Chinese language. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- In celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day on April 20, a series of colorful cultural activities have allowed more young people to experience the charm of the Chinese language.

Held by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh together with two Confucius Institutes and a Confucius Classroom recently, the events saw more Bangladeshi students and youth engaging in Chinese song, calligraphy and art shows.

"Chinese language has enshrined many things. So I am very interested," Trisha Akter, a student from North South University, told Xinhua after the event held at her university.

"I like the diversity of Chinese people and their culture is very rich and active," Trisha said, adding that she is learning Chinese for the richness of the Chinese culture.

"I want to continue to study Chinese and my future plan is to go to China to complete my higher education," she said.

Sayeedur Rahman, director of the Institute of Modern Languages at the University of Dhaka, told Xinhua that the institute teaches 15 languages, and he believes that Chinese is the most important one.

His university held the Lanting Chinese Calligraphy Cultural Salon, which he said was a "wonderful event." The students and teachers like it and know more about Chinese through this event, he added.

Ma Xiaoyan, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at North South University, said the Chinese language plays a role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and the world.

"Taking this opportunity of celebrating Chinese Language Day, we welcome more and more Bangladesh people to understand, like and learn Chinese, so that Chinese can play a role in enhancing dialogue among civilizations and deepening mutual understanding," Ma added.

The colorful cultural activities also enhance the cultural understanding and mutual appreciation between the people of China and Bangladesh, said Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer of North South University.

"I hope that each of us can draw a strength from Chinese learning and cultural exchanges, broaden our horizons and contribute to building a multilateral, multicultural world," he said.

Bangladeshi students play a game of Chinese characters during a celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 25, 2024. In celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day on April 20, a series of colorful cultural activities have allowed more young people to experience the charm of the Chinese language. (Xinhua)

A Bangladeshi student performs during a celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 25, 2024. In celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day on April 20, a series of colorful cultural activities have allowed more young people to experience the charm of the Chinese language. (Xinhua)

A woman tries to write Chinese calligraphy during a celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 25, 2024. In celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day on April 20, a series of colorful cultural activities have allowed more young people to experience the charm of the Chinese language. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)