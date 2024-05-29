China appreciates Bangladesh's resolve to pursue independence, oppose foreign inteference

(People's Daily App) 16:16, May 29, 2024

China firmly supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, firmly supports its pursuit of an independent foreign policy and firmly supports it in opposing foreign interference, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Tuesday in response to a media inquiry about a speech by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Bangladeshi leader said that she was offered a hassle-free reelection by a white man from a foreign country if she allowed that country to build an airbase in Bangladesh.

