Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh and local university to strengthen cooperation

DHAKA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here to strengthen cooperation.

The signing of the MoU on Monday marks closer cooperation between Chinese enterprises and Bangladeshi university in the fields of technical training, scientific research and personnel exchange.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Vice Chancellor of the BUET Satya Prasad Majumder, President of the CEAB Ke Changliang, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the BUET Abdul Jabbar Khan, as well as representatives of Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi engineering enterprises and Chinese and Bangladeshi media attended the signing ceremony.

Under the MoU, the CEAB and the BUET are expected to build a cooperation platform to strengthen industrial and research cooperation in new technologies, new materials, and innovation schemes, among others, further enhancing the core competitiveness of Chinese enterprises and contributing to Bangladesh's industrial innovation and sustainable development.

The program has unveiled 11 proposed research topics from nine Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh, covering civil engineering, communications, water, electricity, language learning and other fields.

Yao emphasized in his speech that China and Bangladesh are both at critical stages of development and rejuvenation. China is Bangladesh's most reliable partner and trustworthy friend on its path to modernization. Chinese enterprises have been engaged in multiple major and complex infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, introducing advanced and energy-saving technologies.

He encouraged the CEAB and the BUET to further enhance industry-research cooperation and launch more advanced energy-saving technologies, so as to benefit the people of Bangladesh.

For his part, Majumder said science and technology is a key driver for Bangladesh to achieve its goal of Smart Bangladesh. The south Asian country urgently needs to inject vitality into the economy through industrial upgrading, attract talents, and provide human resources support for building Smart Bangladesh.

