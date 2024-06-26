Senior CPC official visits Bangladesh

Xinhua) 09:20, June 26, 2024

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin meets with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 25, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation to visit Bangladesh from Sunday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

DHAKA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Bangladesh from Sunday to Tuesday.

During the visit, Liu met and exchanged views with Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh's Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Joint General Secretary of Awami League and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, and held talks with Bangladeshi people from all walks of life.

Liu attended the donation activity of the "China-Bangladesh Healthy Children Initiative: Strengthening Silk Road People-to-People Connectivity." He also inspected the Padma Bridge and other projects, and visited the memorial hall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen inter-party exchanges, align development strategies, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, and push China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

President of Bangladesh's Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 24, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation to visit Bangladesh from Sunday to Tuesday. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)