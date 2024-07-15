Bangladesh PM calls her China visit "significant part" in Bangladesh's diplomatic activities

Xinhua) 13:04, July 15, 2024

DHAKA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described her recent visit to China as a "significant part of Bangladesh's diplomatic activities" during a press conference on her recent trip to China in her official residence here Sunday.

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Hasina paid an official visit to China from July 8 to July 10.

China and Bangladesh agreed to elevate their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during her visit. Meanwhile, a number of bilateral cooperation documents on policy exchange, economy, trade and investment, digital economy, inspection and quarantine, health care, education and media have been signed.

"We have a long-standing relationship as Asian countries not only in the economic field, but also in the traditional aspect," Hasina said.

"I think communication and cooperation in the fields of research, education, information and communications technology, technology, culture, etc. will take the bilateral relations of Bangladesh and China forward in building a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and modern Smart Bangladesh," she said.

"My visit will be marked as a significant part of Bangladesh's diplomatic activities," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)