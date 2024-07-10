China's top political advisor meets Bangladeshi PM

Xinhua) 09:35, July 10, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, China and Bangladesh have respected and treated each other with equality, setting a good example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries.

China is ready to deepen practical cooperation with Bangladesh in various fields, and push the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new height, to better benefit the two peoples, Wang said.

The CPPCC is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Bangladeshi side and make positive contributions to building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future, Wang added.

Hasina thanked China for its long-term valuable support to Bangladesh. She said Bangladesh will as always adhere to the one-China principle, and deepen all-round cooperation with China and exchanges of state governance experience, to work for more outcomes in bilateral ties.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)