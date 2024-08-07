Chinese enterprises ready to help Zambia tackle energy crisis
LUSAKA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises expressed their willingness to assist Zambia in addressing its current electricity crisis by offering alternative energy solutions, as showcased at the 96th Agricultural and Commercial Show that concluded Monday in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.
Sanver Chen, sales manager at Airumi New Energy Zambia Limited, highlighted at the exhibition the company's commitment to producing efficient, environmentally friendly, and stable power system solutions from its manufacturing plants in central Zambia's Chibombo District.
Chen noted that their current production of long-lasting batteries and inverters will help alleviate the country's electricity shortage crisis, with plans to commence lithium battery production next year.
"We know that Zambia is currently facing electricity problems, and we want to use our expertise to help the country with alternative energy sources such as solar," he said.
Wind Peng, product manager at Herocean Group of Companies, emphasized the increased demand for their solar energy products like panels and lithium batteries, driven by Zambia's electricity deficit. Peng affirmed their readiness to meet market needs with a range of solar solutions.
Zhang Jingjing, business manager of Orton Electric Group Company Limited, expressed interest in expanding their energy product market in Zambia, mirroring their success in Ghana. Zhang highlighted their search for local partnerships to promote its energy products, such as transformers and voltage equipment in Zambia.
Joseph Lungu, sales assistant at Wiltech Solar Solution Limited, emphasized their readiness to collaborate with the Zambian government to use solar energy to tackle the current electricity crisis. He underscored solar energy as pivotal for Zambia's energy future, leveraging the country's solar potential amidst challenges from reduced hydroelectric capacity due to poor rains.
Zambia has actively encouraged investment in alternative energy sources, particularly solar, following water level reductions in hydro plants due to adverse weather in the 2023/2024 season.
The government's initiatives include a zero-rating value-added tax on selected equipment for solar projects and the supply of solar power-related items, aiming to foster greater investment in solar energy infrastructure.
