Research facility under construction implies mankind's scientific ambitions

Xinhua) 10:45, June 05, 2024

This photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows the equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A research facility to incubate core technologies used in power generation of fusion energy that powers the sun is under construction in Hefei City of east China's Anhui Province.

The facility in the pipeline, called "Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology" (CRAFT), is a platform on which engineers develop and test fusion energy reactor's key components.

Scientific researchers and engineers are speeding up the construction of CRAFT, aiming to finish it in 2025.

A drone photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows the superconducting toroidal field coil winding line at the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

Staff members set up equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows staff members operating a machine that makes superconducting toroidal field coils at the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Staff members set up equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

