China releases 2024-25 energy conservation, carbon reduction action plan

Xinhua) 08:35, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released an action plan for energy conservation and carbon reduction for 2024-25, aiming to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by approximately 2.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, in 2024.

Energy consumption per unit of added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size will be reduced by around 3.5 percent this year, according to the plan.

It added that the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption will reach around 18.9 percent in 2024 and 20 percent in 2025.

Both in 2024 and 2025, energy conservation and carbon reduction transformations in key sectors and industries are expected to result in a reduction of around 50 million tonnes of standard coal and a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by around 130 million tonnes.

China has committed to a "dual carbon" goal of reaching the peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

