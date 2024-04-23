China mulls improving energy exploitation, utilization through new legislation

Xinhua) 15:58, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A draft energy law was tabled before Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday that is expected to improve the exploitation and utilization of energy.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation.

Consisting of 69 articles in nine chapters, the draft makes stipulations on energy development in terms of exploitation and utilization, the energy market, energy reserves, emergency response and sci-tech innovation, among others.

